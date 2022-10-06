NLRB says Apple violated labor laws trying to thwart union organizing

Retail News
NLRB says Apple violated labor laws trying to thwart union organizingThe New York Times 10/06/2022
The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Apple, claiming that the company violated labor laws by surveilling and interrogating its associates and forcing them to attend anti-union presentations. Apple said that it disagreed with the NLRB’s findings and looked “forward to presenting the facts.”
