NLRB says Apple violated labor laws trying to thwart union organizing

The New York Times 10/06/2022

The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Apple, claiming that the company violated labor laws by surveilling and interrogating its associates and forcing them to attend anti-union presentations. Apple said that it disagreed with the NLRB’s findings and looked “forward to presenting the facts.”

