NLRB says severance deals can’t put a gag on workers

Retail News
NLRB says severance deals can’t put a gag on workersThe New York Times 02/23/2023
The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that companies, in most cases, can not require workers to sign confidentiality and non-disparagement agreements as part of severance packages. “It’s long been understood by the board and the courts that employers cannot ask individual employees to choose between receiving benefits and exercising their rights,” Lauren McFerran, chair of the NLRB, said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!