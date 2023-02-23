Retail News

NLRB says severance deals can’t put a gag on workers

The New York Times 02/23/2023

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that companies, in most cases, can not require workers to sign confidentiality and non-disparagement agreements as part of severance packages. “It’s long been understood by the board and the courts that employers cannot ask individual employees to choose between receiving benefits and exercising their rights,” Lauren McFerran, chair of the NLRB, said in a statement.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!