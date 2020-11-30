Non-profit grocery store struggles in food desert

Retail News

The Washington Post

Good Food, an affordable grocery store opened five years ago in Washington, D.C., is struggling to keep its head above water as it relies on its non-profit parent company and grants to keep going. Philip Sambol, the executive director of Oasis Community Partners, which operates the store, admits that the economics behind Good Food’s business would make it very difficult for a commercial enterprise to operate profitably. “Nothing that we’ve encountered is novel, nothing is insurmountable, but it does speak to why there are not more of these,” he said.