NRF forecasts ‘another healthy year ahead’ for retailers

The National Retail Federation is forecasting a 3.5 percent to 4.1 percent increase in retail sales for 2020. NRF’s estimate assumes the coronavirus doesn’t become a global pandemic and existing trade disputes do not intensify. “With gains in household income and wealth, lower interest rates and strong consumer confidence, we expect another healthy year ahead,” said Matthew Shay, CEO of NRF, in a statement.