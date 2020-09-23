NYC retailers take big COVID-19 hit

Retail News

The Washington Post

The novel coronavirus outbreak forced retail stores and restaurants to close in New York City. It also meant many white-collar office workers are now working from their homes in the suburbs and a large number of city dwellers have moved out of the city. At the same time, tourist visits to New York have all but vanished, leaving businesses in a bind. CoStar expects that 7,700 stores and restaurants will be forced to close by the end of 2020.