Ocado to boost liquidity with stock sale

Ocado to boost liquidity with stock saleReuters 06/21/2022
Ocado, the online grocer and technology group, plans to raise $702.4 million through the sale of new shares. “The net proceeds of the capital raise is expected to give the company enough liquidity to fund the requirements of its existing and expected customer commitments into the mid-term, driving strong growth and returns in the future,” the company said in a statement.
