Offshoring jobs may be a side effect of remote work

Offshoring jobs may be a side effect of remote workThe Washington Post 08/26/2022
Companies may consider replacing U.S.-based employees with cheaper labor from overseas to handle jobs that don’t require workers to show up to an office, says Richard Baldwin, an economist at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. “If you can do your job from home, be scared. Be very scared,” Richard Baldwin, an economist at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. “Because somebody in India … or wherever is willing to do it for much less.”
