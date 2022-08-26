Retail News

Offshoring jobs may be a side effect of remote work

The Washington Post 08/26/2022

Companies may consider replacing U.S.-based employees with cheaper labor from overseas to handle jobs that don’t require workers to show up to an office, says Richard Baldwin, an economist at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. “If you can do your job from home, be scared. Be very scared,” Richard Baldwin, an economist at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. “Because somebody in India … or wherever is willing to do it for much less.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!