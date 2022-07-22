Older and low-income consumers miss out on digital coupons

Retail News
Older and low-income consumers miss out on digital couponsCNN 07/22/2022
More companies are moving their savings coupons, some exclusively moving to digital. That means that consumers without smartphones or tech know-how — typically older and/or low-income individuals — are missing out. Thirty-nine percent of people 65 and over do not own a smartphone and one-in-four do not use the internet, according to Pew Research Center.
