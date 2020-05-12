One-time pure play e-tailer continues to open stores

Retail News
One-time pure play e-tailer continues to open storesForbes 12/03/2020
Stoney Clover Lane, which began as an online-only seller of customizable accessories, opened its first store in Palm Beach in 2018. Since then, the retailer, founded by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer, has opened stores in East Hampton, Manhattan and Newport Beach, CA. Plans call for more store openings as the company has seen sales growth of over 200 percent this year.
