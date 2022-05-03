Online grocery to lift Kroger’s 2022 results

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Kroger has raised its forecast for annual same-store sales and profit above Wall Street’s expectations based on confidence in the continuing growth of its online pickup and delivery business. “We are actively encouraging customers to engage with us on our digital platforms, even when shopping in store. That’s because when a customer engages with us digitally, they spend more with Kroger,” said CEO Rodney McMullen.