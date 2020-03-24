Op-ed: Retailers need the federal government to step up

Retail News
Op-ed: Retailers need the federal government to step upThe Hill 03/24/2020
Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, writes in The Hill, “Retailers have millions of employees collecting pay while stores are closed. Without revenue coming in there is a limit to how long this situation can continue. These businesses critically need a bridge of assistance from the federal government to protect those workers and ensure that when the crisis has passed, they can open again and serve their customers again.”
