OSHA inspects working conditions at Amazon warehouses

OSHA inspects working conditions at Amazon warehousesABC News 07/19/2022
Inspectors from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration entered Amazon.com warehouses in Chicago, New York and Orlando in response to referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. “The Civil Division of the SDNY is investigating potential worker safety hazards at Amazon warehouses across the country, as well as possible fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others,” said Nicholas Biase, a Department of Justice spokesperson.
