OSHA says Amazon increases warehouse worker injury risk

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recommended Amazon.com be fined $60,269 for putting warehouse workers at increased risk of injury at facilities in Deltona, FL, Waukegan, IL, and New Windsor, NY. “Each of these inspections found work processes that were designed for speed but not safety, and they resulted in serious worker injuries,” said Doug Parker, OSHA assistant secretary. “While Amazon has developed impressive systems to make sure its customers’ orders are shipped efficiently and quickly, the company has failed to show the same level of commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of its workers.”