Outdoor Ft. Lauderdale bar shuttered by authorities same day it reopens

Retail News

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bars around the country are in desperate need of business. Although many are technically able to serve customer, COVID-19 restrictions make operating the ways bars tend to operate nearly impossible. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, a popular outdoor bar, reopened for business on Friday night and hundreds of customers flocked to the venue, partying without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines. By 11 p.m. on Saturday, county code officers, having cited the bar for violations three times throughout the day, ordered the location closed for 24 hours.