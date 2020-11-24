Outdoor Ft. Lauderdale bar shuttered by authorities same day it reopens

Retail News
Outdoor Ft. Lauderdale bar shuttered by authorities same day it reopensSouth Florida Sun-Sentinel 11/22/2020
Bars around the country are in desperate need of business. Although many are technically able to serve customer, COVID-19 restrictions make operating the ways bars tend to operate nearly impossible. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, a popular outdoor bar, reopened for business on Friday night and hundreds of customers flocked to the venue, partying without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines. By 11 p.m. on Saturday, county code officers, having cited the bar for violations three times throughout the day, ordered the location closed for 24 hours.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!