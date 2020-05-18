Outdoor furniture sales jump as Americans prepare for staycations

Retail News

CNBC

Overstock.com reports that it is seeing an increase in dollar sales of outdoor furniture, gardening, grill and pool products as Americans stay at home to try and stall the spread of the novel coronavirus. “People are finding that the more time they spend in their home, the more time they want to have those things that make it more meaningful, more beneficial,” said Ron Hilton, chief sourcing and operations officer for the e-tailer.