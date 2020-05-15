Pandemic boosts QVC and Home Shopping Network’s audience numbers

Retail News
Pandemic boosts QVC and Home Shopping Network’s audience numbersThe Wall Street Journal 05/15/2020
Qurate Retail, the parent company of QVC and Home Shopping Network, reports that viewership of the two television channels increased 10 percent from late March through the end of April. The company reported a 100 percent gain in the numbers of viewers who watched its content on social media platforms.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!