People are shopping differently in this recession

Retail News
People are shopping differently in this recessionThe New York Times 10/23/2020
“Traditionally, during an economic recession, you would expect to see discretionary categories, such as home furnishings, consumer electronics or big-ticket items like appliances, take a hit,” said Andrew Lipsman, an analyst at eMarketer. “What’s interesting is that the pandemic has caused a couple of these categories to really buck that trend.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!