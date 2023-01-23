Pandemic pets lead to growth in veterinarian services

Retail News

The Washington Post

Nearly one in five U.S. households have added a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. That has led to an expansion of veterinarian services, including exercise/rehab facilities and more. “The door stayed open for veterinarians the entire pandemic,” said Brandy Keck, head of veterinary lending at Live Oak Bank. “It became very quickly incredibly evident that the veterinary industry was going to be one of the winners.”