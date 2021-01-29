Pandemic pushed companies to care for their customers

Retail News
Pandemic pushed companies to care for their customersForbes 01/29/2021
Customers have experienced improved service during the novel coronavirus pandemic as companies have learned that it is an even bigger necessity at times of social and economic tumult. Nearly 80 percent of chief executives surveyed by Accenture said they are changing how they engage and create value for their customers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!