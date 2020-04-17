Pandemic puts a strain on the mental health of grocery workers

Retail News

CNBC

Major retailers, labor unions and psychologists agree that grocery workers continuing to do their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak will require access to mental health resources going forward. “Working these jobs is stressful under normal circumstances,” said Vaile Wright, director of clinical research and quality for the American Psychological Association. “Then, you add the current situation, which is they are knowingly putting themselves at risk of exposure and have been deemed an essential worker, but I imagine don’t feel like they’re being paid as an essential worker. So you have this almost disconnect, too, where you’re being asked to do this extraordinary thing.”