Pandemic puts franchisees and brands at odds

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Franchisees and brands tend to get along when things are going well for each party. The same can not be said of 2020 when business pressures created by the novel coronavirus has strained relationships between the parties. Some McDonald’s franchisees, for example, claim that the fast-food giant was slow to defer rent and offer other help in the early months of the outbreak. McDonald’s, for its part, claims it has taken “unprecedented actions” to assist franchisees during the current crisis.