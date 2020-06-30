Papa John’s launches a Shaq-sized pizza

Retail News
Papa John’s launches a Shaq-sized pizzaUSA Today 06/29/2020
Papa John’s has teamed up with NBA great Shaquille O’Neill to introduce the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, which is the pizza brand’s largest pie (16-inches) and comes with extra cheese and 66 pieces of pepperoni. The pie is cut into 10 slices versus eight on the typical pie. Papa John’s is donating $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni to its Foundation for Building Community, which “supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!