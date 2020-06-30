Papa John’s launches a Shaq-sized pizza

Retail News

USA Today

Papa John’s has teamed up with NBA great Shaquille O’Neill to introduce the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, which is the pizza brand’s largest pie (16-inches) and comes with extra cheese and 66 pieces of pepperoni. The pie is cut into 10 slices versus eight on the typical pie. Papa John’s is donating $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni to its Foundation for Building Community, which “supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”