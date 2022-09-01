Parents are buying their kindergarteners Apple Watches

Retail News
Parents are buying their kindergarteners Apple WatchesThe New York Times 09/01/2022
Parents are buying Apple Watches and putting them on the wrists of kids as young as five so they can track their children and get in touch with them if need be. “For family members who do not have an iPhone, Apple Watch offers a remarkable set of features that can help them keep in touch with loved ones, be more active and stay safe,” said Apple COO Jeff Williams.
