Party City files for Chapter 11 protection

Retail News
Party City files for Chapter 11 protectionThe Wall Street Journal 01/18/2023
Party City Holdco and some of its U.S. business units have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a plan with creditors to reduce the company’s debt load. The retailer said it has made a deal for $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing from a noteholder group that holds more than 70 percent of its debt. Party City said that its stores will remain open.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!