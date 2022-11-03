Peloton to test new subscription plans

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Peloton Interactive plans to test a bundled bike and subscription plan in Denver, Florida, Minnesota and Texas. The plans, which will be priced between $60 an $100 a month, are an effort to revive the at-home fitness company’s lagging sales. “There is no value in sitting around negotiating what the outcome will be,” said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy. “Let’s get in the market and let the customer tell us what works.”