Peloton to test new subscription plans

Peloton to test new subscription plansThe Wall Street Journal 03/10/2022
Peloton Interactive plans to test a bundled bike and subscription plan in Denver, Florida, Minnesota and Texas. The plans, which will be priced between $60 an $100 a month, are an effort to revive the at-home fitness company’s lagging sales. “There is no value in sitting around negotiating what the outcome will be,” said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy. “Let’s get in the market and let the customer tell us what works.”
