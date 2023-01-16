Pepsi reformulates Sugar Zero for a ‘new improved taste’

Retail News

An updated version of Pepsi’s Sugar Zero is hitting store shelves, promising a more “refreshing and bolder taste profile.” The new recipe contains less caffeine, as well — now in line with regular Pepsi. To reviewers on Reddit, the “bolder” formulation translates to “way sweeter,” with less aftertaste. Pepsi’s sugar-free product has not faired well up against Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which commands nearly 4 percent of the overall soda market vs. less than 1 percent for Pepsi’s offering.