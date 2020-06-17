PepsiCo drop Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery

Retail News

Adweek

PepsiCo announced that its Quaker Foods division is doing away with the Aunt Jemima brand name and its associated imagery after 131 years. The consumer packaged goods giant has made the move to not feed into stereotypes built up in the U.S. about black Americans. “We are starting by removing the image and changing the name,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a statement. “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”