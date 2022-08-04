PetSmart ‘Grooming Academy’ graduate sues retailer

Retail News

The Washington Post

PetSmart offers “free paid training” as part of its “Grooming Academy” program. Employees taking part in the program are required to stay with the company for two years or repay the cost of the program, which it values at $6,000. BreAnn Scally went through the program and claims that what PetSmart promises in the program and what it delivers have little resemblance to one another. Ms. Scally is suing PetSmart for profiting from the training and using debt to prevent workers from finding more favorable employment.