P&G factory churns out toilet paper in face of coronavirus

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Procter & Gamble’s paper factory in Albany, GA is working at its capacity turning out Charmin toilet paper. The workers in the factory, who are practicing social distancing and staying six-feet apart from one another, communicate using headsets or speaking on video calls. The factory is located in an area that has been hit hard by the coronavirus. More than 1,000 has tested positive for COVID-19 and 62 have died.