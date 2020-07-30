P&G has had a very good year

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Procter & Gamble posted its single biggest yearly sales gain since 2006 as, around the glove, the pandemic kept consumers at home and focused on staying clean and safe. “On the whole, with health, hygiene and cleaning, consumers’ needs have changed forever,” said P&G CFO Jon Moeller said. “Maybe not to the degree that’s happened recently. But it’s hard to imagine we’ll snap back to the old world.”