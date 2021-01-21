P&G succeeds by getting Americans to trade up during the pandemic

Retail News
P&G succeeds by getting Americans to trade up during the pandemicThe Wall Street Journal 01/20/2021
Procter & Gamble saw its sales jump in the most recent quarter as it succeeded in getting consumers to buy products like pricier dish detergent and $300 electric toothbrushes. “Consumers are driven to products where they can say, ‘I know that will deliver for me and my family,’” said P&G COO Jon Moeller said.
Discussions
