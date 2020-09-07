Pharmacies and labs struggle to turn around virus test results

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The growing surge of novel coronavirus cases across the U.S. has complicated efforts to quickly get results which, in turn, means it takes longer to get those infected into quarantine while complicating contact tracing efforts. “If you’re going to do contact tracing and the test comes back in five to seven days, you might as well not do contact tracing because it’s already too late,” said Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease doctor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.