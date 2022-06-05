Pharmacies may face challenges over abortion pills

Retail News

The New York Times

Pills used to abort fetuses in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy may become the next point of contention if the United States Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. “Given that most abortions are early and medication abortion is harder to trace and already kind of becoming the majority or preferred method, it’s going to be a big deal,” Mary Ziegler, a visiting law professor at Harvard, said. “It’s going to generate a lot of forthcoming legal conflicts because it’s just going to be a way that state borders are going to become less relevant.”