Pier 1 Imports asks bankruptcy court for permission to skip paying rent

Pier 1 Imports asks bankruptcy court for permission to skip paying rentBloomberg 04/06/2020
Pier 1 Imports has followed Modell’s Sporting Goods in requesting a bankruptcy court to grant it permission to skip rent payments amid the coronavirus outbreak across the country. Last month, a judge in New Jersey approved Modell’s request to forego rent payments while its locations were closed in accordance with government orders.
