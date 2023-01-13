Popeyes meme kid grows up and signs NIL deal with chicken chain

Retail News
Popeyes meme kid grows up and signs NIL deal with chicken chainUSA Today 01/13/2023
Dieunerst Collin was a young kid when he was recorded by a customer in a case of mistaken identity. The side-eye the young man gave the man who was recording him became a viral meme that has been tied to Popeyes ever since. Mr. Collin grew up and became an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College. He’s now signed a NIL deal with Popeyes.
