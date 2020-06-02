Prada to invest in diversity efforts following ‘blackface’ incident

Retail News

The Washington Post

Prada USA plans to hire a diversity officer, put its staff through racial equity training, and create scholarships and paid internships for underrepresented groups following criticism of the brand for racially insensitive merchandise and advertising. The initiatives taken by the luxury brand are part of a settlement with the New York City Commission on Human Rights after a civil rights attorney lodged a complaint about mannequins in “blackface” and clothing that included depictions of monkey-like creatures with black faces and red lips.