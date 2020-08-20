Retail News

President Trump calls for consumer boycott of Goodyear

CBS News 08/20/2020

President Trump urged his supporters yesterday to not buy Goodyear tires claiming that the company had banned employees from wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. Goodyear has a corporate policy banning all political content in the workplace. Mr. Trump also said that the Secret Service might look for a different brand of tires to put on the limousines that are used to transport him.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!