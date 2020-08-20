President Trump calls for consumer boycott of Goodyear

Retail News
President Trump calls for consumer boycott of GoodyearCBS News 08/20/2020
President Trump urged his supporters yesterday to not buy Goodyear tires claiming that the company had banned employees from wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. Goodyear has a corporate policy banning all political content in the workplace. Mr. Trump also said that the Secret Service might look for a different brand of tires to put on the limousines that are used to transport him.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!