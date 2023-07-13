Bobbie, the mom-founded and led infant formula company, has acquired Nature’s One, a pediatric nutrition company known for its high-quality and organic formulas. The acquisition positions Bobbie as the third largest fully integrated brand in the U.S. infant formula market and aims to fast-track the future of formula. Bobbie’s acquisition of Nature’s One allows it to strengthen domestic manufacturing and meet its full growth potential.

The move comes in response to the nationwide infant formula shortage experienced last year, highlighting the need for industry reinvention. The acquisition is part of Bobbie’s commitment to strengthening the domestic infant formula supply chain and industry. With the acquisition, Bobbie gains control of the manufacturing process, from raw material sourcing to production and canning. This positions the company as a disruptor and industry leader with end-to-end control over the production of safe and nutritious infant formula.

The acquisition is backed by a $70 million Series C funding round, bringing the total raised to $142 million. Bobbie’s growth has been remarkable, with revenue reaching $100 million before its second birthday. The company serves over 5% of the non-WIC market and has fed over 300,000 babies. It achieved a YoY growth of 394% and became the first U.S.-manufactured infant formula to hit national retail shelves. Bobbie’s focus on domestic manufacturing and its commitment to quality and innovation set it apart in the industry.