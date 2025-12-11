Early Shopping and Multichannel Journeys Fuel +320% Jump in Patchworks’ BFCM Data Operations

Patchworks has released its Black Friday Cyber Monday results for 2025, revealing its highest ever year-on-year growth in data operations. Activity flowing through the Patchworks iPaaS platform rose by more than +320% across the BFCM period. Black Friday alone climbed by more than +300%, Cyber Monday followed a similar pattern, and the wider month of November lifted by more than +130% compared with last year.

Over the past year the company has onboarded a larger and more diverse customer base, including more enterprise and blue-chip retailers, expanded its partner ecosystem and strengthened its US presence. Existing customers, including many larger brands, reported +10 – 30% growth.

Shifting consumer behavior

Shoppers began buying earlier than ever, and activity rose at more than +200% year on year in the very first week of November. Customers moved between marketplaces, brand sites, social commerce and subscription channels more frequently. That created sharper rises in inventory lookups, price checks, stock reservations and order creation.

Operational complexity increased in line with this. Retailers used more fulfillment partners and regional hubs, leading to more dynamic routing decisions. Marketplace activity rose, and a greater mix of systems meant each order triggered more data events across ERPs, WMS, OMS, eCommerce and POS.

Stability during surges

Despite a surge of more than +320%, Patchworks remained fully stable with uninterrupted uptime throughout November. Autoscaling infrastructure absorbed traffic as it grew, optimized connectors kept data throughput predictable and real-time monitoring provided constant visibility. The orchestration layer is also designed to continue processing once upstream systems recover from any slowdown, which protects retailers from disruption and keeps operations flowing.

Jim Herbert, CEO of Patchworks, commented: “We saw more than a threefold increase in operational activity this BFCM, which says as much about the retailers we now support as it does about peak trading itself. Enterprise brands, global partners and a growing US base all contributed to a far more complex landscape. Patchworks handled that pressure with full uptime across the month, being tested more than ever and coming out strong. Good operations are rarely talked about, yet they keep the whole retail ecosystem moving. This year proved how important that steady, unseen layer really is.”

Feeling the strain

ERP to eCommerce and WMS to OMS flows were among the top connections driving this surge in activity. POS to ERP traffic remained significant, showing that in-store trading continues to shape omnichannel stock accuracy. Growth in composable stacks also increased the volume and frequency of data events, making iPaaS a central operational layer rather than a supplementary tool.

The fastest-growing operational flows revealed how much manual work still exists in the market. Social commerce flows saw some of the most notable jumps. Marketplace integrations grew strongly. Legacy batch methods also remained active, showing how many retailers still rely on slow or manual data exchange during peak.

Herbert continued: “Behind every peak sales moment sits a huge amount of unseen work. Every order depends on inventory being accurate, systems agreeing on what is in stock, payments settling cleanly, and warehouses receiving the right instructions at the right second. When that behind-the-scenes engine is strong, retailers can focus on growth rather than firefighting. BFCM 2025 made it clear that reliable integrations do more than support sales. They make them possible.“

“Our support team also delivered an exceptional peak, holding a 98% SLA and 100% CSAT during the busiest period of the year. It shows how much quiet, consistent work happens behind the scenes to give retailers the confidence to push harder during BFCM.”