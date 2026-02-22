GoNanas and Little Bites® Team Up to Reinvent a Childhood Classic With New Blueberry Muffin Banana Bread Mix — Available at Target Nationwide and eatgonanas.com

CHICAGO, IL — February 22, 2026 — GoNanas, the better-for-you banana bread brand known for its innovative mixes and real simple ingredients, today announced a limited-edition collaboration with Little Bites®, the beloved mini muffins enjoyed by families for over 25 years. The new GoNanas x Little Bites Blueberry Muffin Banana Bread Mix brings the nostalgic flavor of the classic Little Bites Blueberry Muffins to a new generation; this time in a warm, freshly baked, better-for-you banana bread format. The mix launches today exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on eatgonanas.com for a limited time.

For decades, Little Bites has been the lunchbox hero, those iconic white pouches filled with soft, poppable mini muffins. Now, for the first time, that childhood staple is meeting the way this generation eats: with real simple ingredients, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and allergen-friendly formulations that make the product school-safe and inclusive for as many families as possible.

“We grew up on Little Bites, so getting the opportunity to reimagine their iconic snack into a GoNanas at home baking mix has been surreal,” said Morgan Friedman, Co-Founder of GoNanas. “This launch is all about nostalgia meeting modern wellness. You get the same blueberry muffin flavor you remember from your childhood, just made with simple, better-for-you ingredients.”

The new mix blends GoNanas’ signature brown-sugar base, vanilla, and real blueberries to recreate the nostalgic blueberry muffin flavor so many grew up with; now made with better-for-you ingredients. Unlike traditional packaged mini muffins, this collaboration invites consumers to bake the mix at home, transforming a classic grab-and-go favorite into a warm, oven-fresh experience that’s cozy, comforting, and unbelievably delicious.

“You’d never guess it was made from a mix,” added Annie Nasatir, Co-Founder of GoNanas. “It’s that good. We wanted the flavor to take people right back to childhood while still fitting the needs of today’s families, free from gluten, dairy, nuts, and artificial ingredients.”

The GoNanas x Little Bites Blueberry Muffin Banana Bread Mix is available starting today at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, and eatgonanas.com, while supplies last. The launch marks GoNanas’ latest collaboration in its rapidly growing portfolio and reinforces the brand’s mission to bring nostalgia, flavor, and accessibility to the better-for-you baking aisle.

About GoNanas

GoNanas is the next-generation baking company behind the internet’s favorite banana bread mixes. Founded by Morgan Friedman and Annie Nasatir, GoNanas creates delicious, comforting, better-for-you baking mixes that are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan, and allergen-friendly; made for everyone to enjoy. With playful flavors, high-quality ingredients, and a highly engaged community, GoNanas is reinventing classic comfort foods for the modern consumer. Learn more at eatgonanas.com.

About Little Bites®

Little Bites® snacks have been a staple in households for more than 25 years, offering soft, moist, bite-sized baked goods beloved by kids and nostalgic for adults. Known for their iconic mini muffin pouches, Little Bites® provides convenient, delicious snacks made with quality ingredients and no high fructose corn syrup. For more information, visit LittleBites.com.

