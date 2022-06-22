Primark to test BOPIS

Retail News

The Guardian

Primark plans to test a buy online, pickup in-store test at 25 locations in the UK. “We have chosen a much-expanded range of children’s products for this trial, which we believe has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand, driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver incremental sales in store,” Associated British Foods, Primark’s parent company, wrote in a statement. The fast-fashion retailer said it has no plans to test deliveries of online orders.