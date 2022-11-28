Protests break out across China over zero-COVID policy

Retail News
Protests break out across China over zero-COVID policyThe Guardian 11/28/2022
Chinese citizens across the country are taking to the streets to protest the government’s zero-COVID policy, which forces cities and companies to lock down when cases of the virus are found. China reported a record 40,347 COVID-19 infections today. Cities including Guangzhou and Chongqing are reported to be fighting a losing battle in trying to contain the virus’ spread. Lockdowns in China have created supply chain disruptions with worldwide ramifications.
