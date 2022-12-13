Railroad workers want the federal government to grant them sick time

Retail News

CNN

Rail workers are asking President Joe Biden or a federal agency to issue an order granting them seven paid sick leave days a year. The dispute over paid sick leave was at the heart of the impasse between the workers and freight rail operators in the recent labor negotiations. Congress passed a bill that forced workers to accept a compromise deal that did not include the paid sick leave provision. The Association of American Railroads said that the issue of sick leave is something that should be negotiated with unions.