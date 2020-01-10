Retail News

Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores fined for COVID-19 violations

Los Angeles Times 09/30/2020

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health has hit five Kroger-owned grocery stores in Los Angeles and Culver City for violations of a variety of novel coronavirus regulations including failing to report an associate’s death from COVID-19, allowing too many customers in stores and in one case failing to erect Plexiglas barriers to protect workers.

