Recalled infant formula was later shipped to stores

Recalled Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula was sent to stores after a recall had been issued on the product over concerns of possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. Associated Wholesale Grocers notified the Food and Drug Administration that it had received the recalled product. Cronobacter sakazakii contamination was behind a major recall of infant formula in 2022 that led to a nationwide shortage.