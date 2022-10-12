Record yield leads to big drop in hazelnut prices

Retail News
Record yield leads to big drop in hazelnut pricesUSA Today 10/12/2022
Almost all of the hazelnuts grown in the U.S. come from Oregon. That state had a record yield, which has driven the price down to levels not seen since the early 2000s. “The price here is terrible. The price elsewhere [in the world] is equally as bad or worse,” said Terry Ross, executive director of the Hazelnut Growers Bargaining Association.
