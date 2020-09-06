Reebok ends deal with CrossFit after CEO’s George Floyd tweet

Retail News

CBS Sports

Reebok announced that it would terminate its 10-year deal with CrossFit at the end of its contract with the fitness brand after its CEO, Greg Glassman, tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19” to another tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that called racism and discrimination “critical public health issues.” Reebok issued a statement following Mr. Glassman’s tweet: “Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community. What doesn’t change is our commitment and dedication to CrossFitters and the passionate CrossFit community.”