The median residential rent paid in the U.S. rose to $1,827 in April, up 16.7 percent from the same month in 2021. “Renters are being left with few options but to meet higher rents and, in some cases, even offer above [the landlord’s] asking price — whether they can afford to or not,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist.