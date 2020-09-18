Rent the Runway dumps its unlimited membership plan

Retail News
Rent the Runway dumps its unlimited membership planCNN 09/17/2020
Rent the Runway has informed customers that it is discontinuing its unlimited membership program. The option allowed subscribers to rent any four pieces of clothing or accessories at one time for $159 a month. Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman said other changes her company is making will mean that most subscribers will be “paying less for their memberships while receiving the same or more items per month.”
