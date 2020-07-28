Retail News

Big restaurant chains expected to post improved results

Reuters 07/27/2020

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Yum Brands and other large chain operators are expected to report improving sales, based on early results from competitors such as Chipotle Mexican Grill. Large brands have moved quickly to simplify their menus and offer contactless drive-through, pickup and delivery options as they were forced to close locations to on-site dining.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!