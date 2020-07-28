Big restaurant chains expected to post improved results

Retail News
Big restaurant chains expected to post improved resultsReuters 07/27/2020
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Yum Brands and other large chain operators are expected to report improving sales, based on early results from competitors such as Chipotle Mexican Grill. Large brands have moved quickly to simplify their menus and offer contactless drive-through, pickup and delivery options as they were forced to close locations to on-site dining.
Discussions
